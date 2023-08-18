State police arrest man for drinking while driving the wrong way on I-384 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hartford faces a list of charges for driving the wrong way while drunk on Interstate 384 in Manchester.

State police said they arrested 21-year-old Bonifilio Ortiz Perez on Friday, shortly after midnight on Friday.

Troopers were dispatched to the eastbound side of I-384 for a report of a driver headed the wrong way.

They said they actually saw Perez headed the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lanes in the area of exit 4.

State police were able to safely stop him.

They said they suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.

Troopers confirmed that he failed a standardized field sobriety test.

Perez was charged with operating under the influence, drinking while driving, driving the wrong way, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without minimum insurance, reckless driving, operating without a license, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

His bond was set at $10,000.

