Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police arrest man for drinking while driving the wrong way on I-384 in Manchester

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hartford faces a list of charges for driving the wrong way while drunk on Interstate 384 in Manchester.

State police said they arrested 21-year-old Bonifilio Ortiz Perez on Friday, shortly after midnight on Friday.

Bonifilio Ortiz Perez of Hartford was arrested for drinking while driving the wrong way on...
Bonifilio Ortiz Perez of Hartford was arrested for drinking while driving the wrong way on I-384 in Manchester, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers were dispatched to the eastbound side of I-384 for a report of a driver headed the wrong way.

They said they actually saw Perez headed the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lanes in the area of exit 4.

State police were able to safely stop him.

They said they suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.

Troopers confirmed that he failed a standardized field sobriety test.

Perez was charged with operating under the influence, drinking while driving, driving the wrong way, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without minimum insurance, reckless driving, operating without a license, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
severe thunderstorm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for strong to severe storms this morning
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound

Latest News

Flash flooding was reported on Center Street in Manchester the morning of Aug. 18.
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flash flooding and power outages
Public works crews were out on Summer Street in Meriden the morning of Aug. 18 after flash...
Trash floats down Meriden street during flash flooding
Assault victim dead after physical altercation at a New Haven home
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Constitution Street in Wallingford the morning of...
Crews respond to house fire in Wallingford