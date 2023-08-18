Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Storms take down trees, cause power outages in Scotland

Storm takes down trees, knocks out power in Scotland
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Many people in Scotland will spend the weekend cleaning up after storms Friday morning took down trees and knocked out power.

Mark Phelps once again can turn his lights on, but only because of his generator.

That’s a common theme across Scotland.

Storms brought down trees, limbs, and wires.

Power was knocked out for many residents.

“Going to get it going so we don’t lose food in the refrigerator and so we will have some water,” Phelps said.

Many roads across town are blocked off to through traffic including the main drag, Route 14.

“There’s a lot of old trees on these roads,” Phelps said.

Cleanup is underway for both town crews evaluating the damage on roads, and in people’s own backyards.

“Once I get the generator going I was thinking of going out for a ride to see what else was going on,” said Phelps.

A hope that power comes back soon for the hundreds without electricity.

“We’re on a backroad so when we do lose power because there’s only a few houses on this road, they are going to take care of Windham and Willimantic first so we are the last ones that they take care of,” Phelps said.

Eversource said it may not be until Saturday until power is fully restored in town.

Power outages and damage in Scotland after morning storms
Power outages and damage in Scotland after morning storms

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the weekend will be great for plans!
Technical Discussion: Trending drier today with a beautiful weekend on tap!
Flash flooding was reported on Center Street in Manchester the morning of Aug. 18.
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flash flooding and power outages
Hunter Calle.
Motocross club worker accused of sexually assaulting victim he mentored
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

Many people in Scotland will spend the weekend cleaning up after storms Friday morning took...
Storm takes down trees, knocks out power in Scotland
Local kids work hard to put together 87th Hartford County 4-H Fair
Local kids work hard to put together 87th Hartford County 4-H Fair
New rules allow gay community to give blood
Ban on blood donations from LGBTQ+ community lifted
Sales tax-free week starts Sunday
Sales tax-free week starts Sunday