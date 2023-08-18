Storms take down trees, cause power outages in Scotland

SCOTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Many people in Scotland will spend the weekend cleaning up after storms Friday morning took down trees and knocked out power.

Mark Phelps once again can turn his lights on, but only because of his generator.

That’s a common theme across Scotland.

Storms brought down trees, limbs, and wires.

Power was knocked out for many residents.

“Going to get it going so we don’t lose food in the refrigerator and so we will have some water,” Phelps said.

Many roads across town are blocked off to through traffic including the main drag, Route 14.

“There’s a lot of old trees on these roads,” Phelps said.

Cleanup is underway for both town crews evaluating the damage on roads, and in people’s own backyards.

“Once I get the generator going I was thinking of going out for a ride to see what else was going on,” said Phelps.

A hope that power comes back soon for the hundreds without electricity.

“We’re on a backroad so when we do lose power because there’s only a few houses on this road, they are going to take care of Windham and Willimantic first so we are the last ones that they take care of,” Phelps said.

Eversource said it may not be until Saturday until power is fully restored in town.

