Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, lightning and power outages across the state

The Early Warning Weather tracker headed through East Haven on I-95 during heavy rain on Friday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Severe thunderstorms trekked across Connecticut on Friday morning and brought heavy rain, lightning, and wind.

That left thousands of customers in the dark and created hazardous driving conditions.

Eversource reported nearly 15,500 outages as of 7 a.m. Bristol alone had almost 7,000. See the entire list here.

United Illuminating had more than 1,700 customers without power, with the majority of them in Stratford and Bridgeport. See its outage list here.

Those without power can stay up-to-date on the situation with the WFSB News App and the WFSB Weather App. Details can be found here.

On the highways, delays were reported on Route 15 south in Trumbull and Interstate 95 south in Bridgeport. Delays were also reported on I-95 north in Milford.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Keep tabs on the forecast with the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

