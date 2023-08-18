Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, lightning and power outages across the state

(WFSB) - Severe thunderstorms trekked across Connecticut on Friday morning and brought heavy rain, lightning, and wind.

That left thousands of customers in the dark and created hazardous driving conditions.

Eversource reported nearly 15,500 outages as of 7 a.m. Bristol alone had almost 7,000. See the entire list here.

United Illuminating had more than 1,700 customers without power, with the majority of them in Stratford and Bridgeport. See its outage list here.

On the highways, delays were reported on Route 15 south in Trumbull and Interstate 95 south in Bridgeport. Delays were also reported on I-95 north in Milford.

