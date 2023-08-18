Tractor trailer falls off I-84
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police responded to reports of a tractor trailer rollover on I-84 westbound in Newtown.
The tractor trailer traveled down an embankment in the area of exit 11 on Friday at approximately 8:19 a.m.
EMS and the local fire department were also dispatched. At this time, no injuries have been reported.
CT DEEP responded to the scene for a fuel leak and CT DOT responded to assist with traffic.
