Tractor trailer falls off I-84

The incident occurred on exit 11 in Newtown on Friday Aug. 18.
The incident occurred on exit 11 in Newtown on Friday Aug. 18.(State police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police responded to reports of a tractor trailer rollover on I-84 westbound in Newtown.

The tractor trailer traveled down an embankment in the area of exit 11 on Friday at approximately 8:19 a.m.

EMS and the local fire department were also dispatched. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

CT DEEP responded to the scene for a fuel leak and CT DOT responded to assist with traffic.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

