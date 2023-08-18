Trash floats down Meriden street during flash flooding

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - It was a messy morning in Meriden.

The storm caused trash to fill the streets.

Public works crews spent Friday morning cleaning up Summer Street.

The road had been closed, but later reopened.

The road was flooded and was filled with trash, the city reported.

Trash floated town Summer Street in Meriden the morning of Aug. 18. (City of Meriden)

Meriden’s public works director, John Lawlor, described it as a sort of unfortunate series of events.

Lawlor said that when it started pouring, debris in people’s backyards washed down Harbor Brook.

That debris then backed up the culverts and caused water to spill out on the road.

It just happened to be trash day, so the water then lifted the trash cans and tipped them over.

The trash floated everywhere.

Lawlor said there is something everyone can do to prevent flooding next time.

“Be very careful not to throw leaves, yard waste, things into brooks that might be behind your house,” he said. “When that material washes downstream and blocks the culvert, it’s your neighbor downstream that suffers as a result of it.”

Lawlor said other streets were flooded as well, but as far as he knew there were no homes impacted.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.