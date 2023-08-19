Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel

Conn. (WFSB) - Block Island is in a state of emergency after a fire broke out at a historic hotel overnight.

The fire began at the Harborside Inn on Water Street.

According to WPRI, at least 40 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene, many of them being transported by the U.S. Coast Guard from Point Judith around midnight. Emergency crews also used the Block Island Ferry to transport emergency vehicles.

The Harborside Inn’s website says everyone from the hotel has been evacuated, but firefighters are still batting the fire hours later.

The town of Block Island went into an active state of emergency and officials are asking visitors to stay away from the island. There is currently no power and a limited amount of water.

The Pt. Judith high speed ferry and the Newport high speed ferry’s departures were cancelled, and the Traditional ferry is only transporting essential personnel and those with scheduled vehicle reservations.

Those with vehicle reservations are asked to arrive at their scheduled time and will be directed accordingly.

The Block Island Ferry’s website says this for online ticket holders:

“Online Ticket holders- If you have online passenger tickets for today and would like to cancel your tickets, please email info@blockislandferry.com with your confirmation number (starts with 2023) and we will process a refund. Customers who have online, SAME DAY RUOND TRIP tickets for today will be automatically refunded.”

Departing Pt. Judith

8AM scheduled ferry will now depart at 10AM * VEHICLES WITH RESERVATIONS ONLY AND PASSENGERS THAT ARE ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL ONLY.

930AM scheduled ferry will now depart at 11AM * VEHICLES WITH RESERVATIONS ONLY AND PASSENGERS THAT ARE ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL ONLY.

Departing Block Island

815AM scheduled ferry will depart at 10AM

10AM scheduled ferry will depart at 12PM

ONLY VEHICLES WITH VEHICLE RESERVATIONS FOR THAT DEPARTURE TIME WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PARKING LOT AT THE BI TERMINAL. VEHICLEs WITH RESERVATIONS SHOULD USE THE FREIGHT ENTERANCE VIA DODGE STREET TO CHECK IN.

