Cheshire police looking to identify car that struck police cruiser

The Cheshire Police Department are attempting to locate a grey Acura TLX bearing CT registration BK4837.(Cheshire Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Cheshire police are asking for help locating a stolen car that struck one of their cruisers.

The car is a grey Acura TLX bearing CT registration BK48377.

The incident occurred at around 7 PM last night when the Acura struck a police cruiser while trying to exit the Maplecroft Plaza on Highland Ave.

“The Acura was reported stolen to the Waterbury Police Department earlier this month,” police said.

The car exited the plaza heading northbound, and was last seen turning onto Pleasant Dr. and travelling eastbound.

The Acura has passenger side front end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheshire Police Department at 203.271.5500.

