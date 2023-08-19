Cheshire police looking to identify car that struck police cruiser

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Cheshire police are asking for help locating a stolen car that struck one of their cruisers.

The car is a grey Acura TLX bearing CT registration BK48377.

The incident occurred at around 7 PM last night when the Acura struck a police cruiser while trying to exit the Maplecroft Plaza on Highland Ave.

“The Acura was reported stolen to the Waterbury Police Department earlier this month,” police said.

The car exited the plaza heading northbound, and was last seen turning onto Pleasant Dr. and travelling eastbound.

The Acura has passenger side front end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheshire Police Department at 203.271.5500.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.