Man arrested for masturbating in public on walking trail in Shelton

28-year-old Matthew McGovern of Shelton.(Shelton Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested after being seen masturbating on a walking trail in Shelton.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 PM yesterday, when a mother and her 5-year-old son came across 28-year-old Matthew McGovern with his pants down and penis exposed.

They had been walking on the walking trails in the area of Wesley Drive in Shelton.

The man appeared to be masturbating, according to police.

Shelton police arrived and saw McGovern still had his pants down.

He was taken into custody and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.

He was released on a $500.00 bond and given a Derby Superior court date of 09/01/2023.

