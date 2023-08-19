Man arrested for masturbating in public on walking trail in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested after being seen masturbating on a walking trail in Shelton.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 PM yesterday, when a mother and her 5-year-old son came across 28-year-old Matthew McGovern with his pants down and penis exposed.

They had been walking on the walking trails in the area of Wesley Drive in Shelton.

The man appeared to be masturbating, according to police.

Shelton police arrived and saw McGovern still had his pants down.

He was taken into custody and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.

He was released on a $500.00 bond and given a Derby Superior court date of 09/01/2023.

