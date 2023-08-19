More than 300 CT Aetna employees to be laid off

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – More than 300 Connecticut Aetna employees will be laid off by CVS Health.

The decision will impact both in-person and remote positions.

CVS Health announced 306 Connecticut residents will be losing their jobs.

“These remote workers have been aggregated with the local employee numbers, resulting in a layoff of more than 500 employees in the aggregate; however, only 306 positions that are being terminated are held by Connecticut residents,” said CVS Health.

Terminations will begin on October 21, the company said.

CVS acquired Aetna nearly five years ago and kept the company’s headquarters in Hartford open.

Aetna has called Hartford home for nearly 100 years.

