National Weather Service continues to investigate possible CT tornado

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of four tornados in Rhode Island and Massachusetts’s.

They are still surveying possible tornado damage in Scotland, CT.

Here are our preliminary findings of four tornadoes from RI and MA, we continue to investigate a potential fifth tornado in eastern Connecticut. Please see the images below for additional information. A complete assessment is expected to be released Monday #Mawx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/RvMCxu6fPF — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 19, 2023

According to preliminary information, an EF-2 tornado caused significant damage in Scituate, Johnson, and North Providence.

They said it was the strongest tornado to have struck Rhode Island since 1986.

The most damage occurred near Byron Randall Road in Scituate, where the tornado first touched down.

“One home sustained damage to its roof, the top of the chimney was blown off, windows were blown in, and an exterior door was dislodged from its framing,” the National Weather Service said.

The tornado also lifted a vehicle into the air before dropping it back onto the highway. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The tornado was then classified as an EF-1 before making its way into North Providence.

North Providence saw two homes become uninhabitable due to damage.

In Massachusetts, an F-1 tornado was confirmed in North Attleborough and Mansfield.

The storm that produced the tornado in Rhode Island was also responsible this tornado.

“An air conditioning unit, estimated to have weighed 1000 pounds, was knocked over on the roof of a one-story commercial building,” said the National Weather Service.

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Stoughton, MA.

It caused sporadic damage including a fence which was blown in.

Lastly, a, EF-1 was confirmed in Weymouth, MA.

Sporadic damage was also observed, with winds of up to 110 MPH.

The National Weather Service says they are continuing to investigate a possible tornado in Scotland, CT.

They said damage int he area may have been caused by a tornado.

“Well over one hundred trees were either downed or sheared off at their tops,” They said.

