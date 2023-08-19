Summer Escapes
Norwich has had 4 bank robberies in the month of August

Kevin Smith - DOB (7-31-84) -of No Certain Address.(Norwich Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich has had four bank robberies in the month of August.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for two robberies, and he is a person of interest in two others.

39-year-old Kevin Smith was arrested on Friday.

He was charged with the robbery of Liberty Bank, located at 77 Salem Turnpike, on August 15, and the robbery of Core Plus Federal Credit Union, located at 202 Salem Turnpike, also on August 15.

He was charged with 2 counts of robbery in the 2nd degree, 1 count of larceny in the 5th degree, and 1 count of larceny in the 6th degree.

Police say he is also a person of interest in two other robberies in Norwich.

The Dime Bank, located at 630 Norwich Ave, was robbed on August 7.

The Chelsea Groton Bank, located at 444 West Main Street, was robbed on August 11.

Police are still investigating these two robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead Detective Matthew Seidel at 860-886-5561 extension #3138, or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.

