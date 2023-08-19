Summer Escapes
Preparations underway for Milford Oyster Festival
By Patricia Del Rio
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Milford Oyster Festival is getting ready to kick off.

There were concerns about eating raw shellfish given recent health warnings, but officials said all is safe.

Friday night is Oyster Eve with live music and food booths. Saturday is the actual Oyster Festival, now in its 49th year.

As many as 60,000 people will be there for the music, the fun and of course the oysters.

There had been concern about the safety of eating raw shellfish after two people in the state died and one other became sick with vibrio bacterial infections, but it was later determined two were swimmers who may have been had open cuts and exposed to brackish water.

The third person ate shellfish out of state. Health officials have concluded Connecticut shellfish is safe to eat.

The department in Connecticut has not issued any warning for Connecticut water at this time so we follow that guideline.

“We got the ok, and everything has been fine so far so we are looking forward to it,” said Jay Pinto, President of the Milford Oyster Festival.

People said they are ready to chow down on oysters.

“Last year we had a great time and they were delicious. I’ll probably have a few,” said Rob Siegner of Milford.

Oyster Eve runs Friday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the festival itself is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

