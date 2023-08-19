Should you be traveling to Hawaii? See what AAA has to say

(WFSB) - With summer vacation still in full swing, there are many people with scheduled trips to Hawaii for honeymoons or vacations before heading back to school.

In the wake of the fires in Maui, it’s left a lot of travelers with questions about their trips.

For many people, a trip to Hawaii is a bucket list vacation.

They put a lot of time and money into the trip of their dreams and now people with upcoming travel there are legitimately concerned about their impending vacations.

Tracy Noble of AAA is reassuring travelers that if you are heading to any other Hawaiian island other than Maui, you should not be concerned about cancellation.

If you are heading to Maui, you should know that it was the western part of the island that is affected.

The other sections of Maui she says are still open, but some hotels have taken on evacuees, so you need to check and make sure of the status of your itinerary.

“Double checking not only with the hotels they have booked, but also the entire itinerary. If they are planning excursions or any island hopping to see if they need to reroute or what accommodations are being made for those evacuees,” Noble said.

Noble says it is situations like this unfortunate one in Maui that serve as reminders of the importance of using a travel agent and getting travel insurance.

“Working with a trusted travel advisor who is going to have that knowledge base and is going to be able to reroute them, rebook their excursions, help them along this process is so critical,” said Noble. “And we cant not mention how important travel insurance is at this time because this is an act of god and it is one of the things that some insurance policies cover, so you need to especially on a trip to Hawaii when it is a bucket list vacation. You need to have the travel insurance.”

If you are planning to go to Maui soon, you might want to check on the cancellation fees at your hotel.

