Silver alert issued for four-year-old missing since June

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old girl from Enfield.

Police say Ilana Sanchez-Martinez has been missing since June 29.

She is white and Hispanic with brown hair and green eyes.

She is 50 Lbs. and 3 feet and 9 inches tall.

A clothing description was not available, but police say she has a birthmark on her back.

If you have any information please call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

