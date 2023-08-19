Summer Escapes
Silver alert issued for four-year-old missing since June

Missing Children Alert ILANA SANCHEZ-MARTINEZ Age: 4 DOB: 08/19/2018
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old girl from Enfield.

Police say Ilana Sanchez-Martinez has been missing since June 29.

She is white and Hispanic with brown hair and green eyes.

She is 50 Lbs. and 3 feet and 9 inches tall.

A clothing description was not available, but police say she has a birthmark on her back.

If you have any information please call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

