Small plane makes emergency landing in Preston
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRESTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A small plane made an emergency landing next to Route 12 in Preston.
State police said the incident occurred at around 5:58 PM.
Troopers from Montville responded and were advised that a single engine plane made an emergency landing in an area adjacent to RT 12 in Preston.
“The Groton/New London Airport Tower has been advised as well as the CT Airport Authority,” State Police said.
The Preston Fire Department Chief said the plane landed near the old state hospital property.
No injuries were reported.
This story is breaking. Channel 3 has a crew on the way.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.