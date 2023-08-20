It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut! Here is what you need to know

(WFSB) – It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut.

Tax-free week is usually planned before the start of school to help Connecticut families stretch their dollar when shopping for school items.

This year will be Connecticut’s 23rd sales tax free week.

The week begins Sunday, August 20 and will end on Saturday August 26.

Most retail clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut’s Sales and Use tax, which is usually 6.35 percent.

The exemption applies to each eligible item regardless of how many items are sold to a customer on the same order.

Many retailers will even offer discounts to help shoppers save even more this week.

This week is also a great opportunity to support local businesses.

Here is a list of items that are exempt when sold for less than $100:

Antique Clothes Golf dresses and skirts Rain jackets, rain suits, rain wear Aprons Golf jackets Rented uniforms Arm warmers Golf shirts Robes Athletic socks Graduation caps and gowns Sashes Bandannas Gym suits Scarves Baseball hats Handkerchiefs Scout uniforms Belts, suspenders, belt buckles Hats, caps Shirts Bicycle sneakers (without cleats) Fashion boots Shoelaces Blouses Jeans Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear) Chef uniforms Jogging suits, sweat suits Ski sweaters, ski jackets; Clerical vestments and religious clothing Leg warmers Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas); Diapers (cloth or disposable adult or child) Leotards, tights Slippers Dresses Lingerie Sneakers Ear muffs Nylons, hosiery Socks Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal) Overclothes Square dancing clothes Formal wear gowns Overshoes, rubbers, boots; Swim suits Foul weather gear Painter pants Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts); Garters Ponchos Ties (men’s and women’s); Gloves Wedding gowns headpieces, and veils;

* Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost. Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for persons with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).

Here is a list of items that are not exempt even when sold for less than $100:

Athletic supporters Jewelry Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf Barrettes Lobster bibs Shower caps Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter Martial arts attire Ski pants Goggles Party costumes Sports helmets Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical Pot holders Sports uniforms Hair nets Protective aprons Umbrellas Handbags and purses Riding pants Waders Headbands Roller skates Wallets Ice skates Safety glasses Water ski vests Insoles, arch supports Shin guards Wet suits

*Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax Free Week

For online orders, tax does not apply to the sale of an article of clothing or footwear costing less than $100. The exemption applies when online orders are placed during tax-free week, or when an order placed before tax-free week is paid for in full during the exemption period.

“If an order for an article of clothing or footwear that costs less than $100 is placed during the exclusion week and the article is not currently in stock, the exclusion does not apply unless the customer pays the full purchase price or is fully charged for the item during that week.”

For more information on tax free week, click here. For a more in-depth look at what applies, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.