It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut! Here is what you need to know

By Olivia Kalentek and Olivia Schueller
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFSB) – It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut.

Tax-free week is usually planned before the start of school to help Connecticut families stretch their dollar when shopping for school items.

This year will be Connecticut’s 23rd sales tax free week.

The week begins Sunday, August 20 and will end on Saturday August 26.

Most retail clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut’s Sales and Use tax, which is usually 6.35 percent.

The exemption applies to each eligible item regardless of how many items are sold to a customer on the same order.

Many retailers will even offer discounts to help shoppers save even more this week.

This week is also a great opportunity to support local businesses.

Here is a list of items that are exempt when sold for less than $100:

Antique ClothesGolf dresses and skirtsRain jackets, rain suits, rain wear
ApronsGolf jacketsRented uniforms
Arm warmersGolf shirtsRobes
Athletic socksGraduation caps and gownsSashes
BandannasGym suitsScarves
Baseball hatsHandkerchiefsScout uniforms
Belts, suspenders, belt bucklesHats, capsShirts
Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)Fashion bootsShoelaces
BlousesJeansShoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)
Chef uniformsJogging suits, sweat suitsSki sweaters, ski jackets;
Clerical vestments and religious clothingLeg warmersSleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas);
Diapers (cloth or disposable adult or child)Leotards, tightsSlippers
DressesLingerieSneakers
Ear muffsNylons, hosierySocks
Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)OverclothesSquare dancing clothes
Formal wear gownsOvershoes, rubbers, boots;Swim suits
Foul weather gearPainter pantsTennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts);
GartersPonchosTies (men’s and women’s);
GlovesWedding gowns headpieces, and veils;

* Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost. Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for persons with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).

Here is a list of items that are not exempt even when sold for less than $100:

Athletic supportersJewelryShoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf
BarrettesLobster bibsShower caps
Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighterMartial arts attireSki pants
GogglesParty costumesSports helmets
Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgicalPot holdersSports uniforms
Hair netsProtective apronsUmbrellas
Handbags and pursesRiding pantsWaders
HeadbandsRoller skatesWallets
Ice skatesSafety glassesWater ski vests
Insoles, arch supportsShin guardsWet suits

*Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax Free Week

For online orders, tax does not apply to the sale of an article of clothing or footwear costing less than $100. The exemption applies when online orders are placed during tax-free week, or when an order placed before tax-free week is paid for in full during the exemption period.

“If an order for an article of clothing or footwear that costs less than $100 is placed during the exclusion week and the article is not currently in stock, the exclusion does not apply unless the customer pays the full purchase price or is fully charged for the item during that week.”

For more information on tax free week, click here. For a more in-depth look at what applies, click here.

