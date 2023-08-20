Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
10-year-old in critical condition
10-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from car with 7 other children inside
Another fantastic day, humidity returns tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Another fantastic day, humidity returns tomorrow
Missing Children Alert ILANA SANCHEZ-MARTINEZ Age: 4 DOB: 08/19/2018
RESOLVED: Silver alert issued for four-year-old missing since June

Latest News

Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
What you need to know about tax free week
It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut! Here is what you need to know
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves very near to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
Thousands attend Milford Oyster Festival
Thousands attend 49th annual Milford Oyster Festival