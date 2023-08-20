Summer Escapes
Thousands attend 49th annual Milford Oyster Festival

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of people attended the 49th annual Milford Oyster Festival on Saturday.

Some had concerns for this year’s festival after three people died after being exposed to Vibrio bacteria found in shellfish and brackish seawater. However, festival organizers took extra measures to ensure the shellfish was safe to eat.

They say they’re even going beyond state regulations by monitoring the oyster’s temperature and overall cleanliness.

In addition, there are currently no warnings from the Connecticut Department of Health for Connecticut waters.

“We go the ‘ok’ and everything has been fine,” said Jay Pinto, president of the Milford Oyster Festival.

Over 30,000 oysters were shucked for this year’s festival, all done by volunteers.

“I love them. I grew up on the water and I’m a big oyster fan,” said volunteer Maureen Choate.

The festival also had activities for the whole family, like arts and crafts and kayak races.

