Two people shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are actively investigating an overnight shooting on Shelton Avenue in New Haven.

Police say two people were shot, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Officers are still in the area investigating and expect to remain in the area over the next several hours.

