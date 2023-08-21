Summer Escapes
Concerned Parents of Color of West Hartford hosts annual book bag giveaway

As we inch closer to the start of the school year, families are gathering all their back-to-school items.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As we inch closer to the start of the school year, families are gathering all their back-to-school items.

Today, Concerned Parents of Color of West Hartford hosted its annual book bag giveaway.

Tons of families brought their kids to pick out a backpack and load it up with supplies.

The president of the organization says no matter the family, the price of school supplies adds up fast.

“Even just think about our teachers that are buying for supplies as well. These families and our families, it doesn’t matter your income, it’s expensive for everyone and it’s stressful because we’re all going after the same things. So, anything we can try to do we will do,” said Adrienne Billings-Smith, President of Concerned Parents of Color of Greater Hartford

The event ran from 11 to 1 in the afternoon

