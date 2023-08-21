Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

CT is middle of the road when it comes to women’s equality, report says

WalletHub released its list of 2023's Best & Worst States for Women's Equality.
WalletHub released its list of 2023's Best & Worst States for Women's Equality.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report from the personal finance website WalletHub.com suggested that Connecticut is just average in terms of women’s equality.

WalletHub released the report, titled “2023′s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality,” on Monday.

It ranked Connecticut as 23rd out of the 50 states.

WalletHub said that women make up more than 50 percent of the population, but only constitute about 28 percent of legislators and 32.5 percent of Fortune 500 board seats.

Researchers said that to figure out where women receive the most equal treatment, they compared the 50 states across 17 indicators of gender equality. The indicators included the gap between female and male executives, and the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Here are the indicator ranks that contributed to Connecticut’s middle-of-the-road overall rank:

  • Workplace environment: 28th
  • Education and health: 20th
  • Political empowerment: 22nd

The top three states for women’s equality were Hawaii, Alaska, and Maine, the report said.

The worst states, according to WalletHub, were Idaho, Texas, and Utah.

Source: WalletHub

In 2023, the U.S. failed to place in the top 10, or even the top 30, of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 146 countries based on gender equality, the report said. The U.S. ranked 43rd, which was worse than the previous year’s rank of 27th.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
What you need to know about tax free week
It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut! Here is what you need to know
Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
28-year-old Matthew McGovern of Shelton.
Man arrested for masturbating in public on walking trail in Shelton

Latest News

Santo Consolini was wanted on outstanding warrants and found hiding in the woods in New...
Wanted man found hiding in New Hartford woods
Your Aug. 21 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Monday morning update
Monday temperature trend - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Briefly humid and then comfy again
I-Team
I-TEAM: What’s considered bullying in Connecticut?