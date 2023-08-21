CT is middle of the road when it comes to women’s equality, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report from the personal finance website WalletHub.com suggested that Connecticut is just average in terms of women’s equality.

WalletHub released the report, titled “2023′s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality,” on Monday.

It ranked Connecticut as 23rd out of the 50 states.

WalletHub said that women make up more than 50 percent of the population, but only constitute about 28 percent of legislators and 32.5 percent of Fortune 500 board seats.

Researchers said that to figure out where women receive the most equal treatment, they compared the 50 states across 17 indicators of gender equality. The indicators included the gap between female and male executives, and the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Here are the indicator ranks that contributed to Connecticut’s middle-of-the-road overall rank:

Workplace environment: 28th

Education and health: 20th

Political empowerment: 22nd

The top three states for women’s equality were Hawaii, Alaska, and Maine, the report said.

The worst states, according to WalletHub, were Idaho, Texas, and Utah.

In 2023, the U.S. failed to place in the top 10, or even the top 30, of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 146 countries based on gender equality, the report said. The U.S. ranked 43rd, which was worse than the previous year’s rank of 27th.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

