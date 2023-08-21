I-TEAM: If you suspect your child is being bullied in CT schools, these are your rights

(WFSB) - If you think your child is being bullied in a Connecticut school, what are your rights as a parent?

And what are school districts required to do by law?

A YEAR OF BULLYING:

The motto at Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford is strive - unite - respect - grow - encourage.

12-year-old twins Camryn and Mackenzie Basher say their friend came up with a different motto.

”She changed it to, survive under a really gruesome environment,” says Camryn.

The girls will tell you their 7th grade year, last school year, was not easy because of bullying.

Camryn and Mackenzie say they and their friends were called names, sometimes had food and plastic silverware thrown at them.

“I knew there was this one kid I never wanted to face so I was like I do not want to go to school today so I had to be dragged out of bed. That’s not like me,” says Camryn.

Even worse, Mackenzie says a girl threatened to kill her, after she looked at the girl in class.

”I remember me just crying so badly that my mom literally had to hold me. I’m like, I can’t go to school, I can’t go to school, I’m going to die, I’m going to die,” says Mackenzie.

After Mackenzie had hand sanitizer thrown all over her, the girls say teachers who witnessed this, did nothing at the time.

”Mackenzie runs up to me and she says Camryn, I feel like I’m being harassed and the teacher says oh she’s exaggerating,” says Camryn.

“I’m getting teary eyed because it shouldn’t have been that way,” says Beth Basher.

In Connecticut, school employees who witness bullying or receive reports of bullying must let school administration know immediately. New Milford’s superintendent, Janet Parlato, says that any staff member is required to respond to inappropriate behavior and report to administration if the issue is serious enough.

SPEAKING TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION:

The girls, their mom Beth along with other students and parents, brought their bullying complaints to the New Milford Board of Education in February 2023. It was Superintendent Parlato’s first day.

Everyone who spoke at the meeting shared stories of intense bullying, sometimes violence, and lack of action by administration.

“My speech was all about, when is it enough? When are we going to wake up?,” says Beth Basher.

Parents told me that before the meeting, they didn’t even know the district had specific bullying complaint forms.

That complaint form is now online after parents spoke up under school climate information .

“I think a lot of parents need to know their rights, like I’m learning,” says Basher.

WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS AS A PARENT?

To learn more about your rights, we went to Newington superintendent Maureen Brummett.

“It’s a very serious issue,” says Superintendent Brummett.

She sat down with us to talk about what every parent needs to do if their child is being bullied.

“Step one would be to call the school,” says Superintendent Brummett.

Or you can put your complaint and concerns in writing, either way, the school has to investigate.

Once a complaint is filed, under CT law, Brummett says an investigation must be launched, and her district conducts hours of interviews.

”I’ve read through documents in which 15 students might have been interviewed or more,” says Superintendent Brummett.

The superintendent says if it’s substantiated, both the student accused of bullying and the alleged victim and their families are notified.

It’s part of their bullying policy.

Every district must have one, and each school is also required to have a committee that addresses school climate as well as a safe school climate plan.

”You develop a safe school climate plan which articulates what you’re doing proactively to prevent problematic behavior,” says Superintendent Brummett.

The bullying policy and climate plan must be posted online along with available bullying complaint forms.

”To me, it’s all about making sure our kids are comfortable at school,” says Superintendent Brummett.

NEW MILFORD:

Back in New Milford the new superintendent wants parents to know she’s listening.

She says the district has added more security cameras to catch bad behavior, reorganized classrooms at the middle school to keep certain grades together and introduced additional training for staff and students on anti-bullying, de-escalation techniques.

She says “mean behavior is always investigated.” Parents can call the school, fill out the parental complaint form on the website and students can also report themselves.

Superintendent Parlato says putting claims in writing is not required, but it is always better.

Beth Basher is hopeful.

”Don’t give up, honestly if you think that your kid is being bullied, take action, because it’s just going to continue and continue and continue,” says Basher.

You should be able to go to your local district’s website to see both their bullying policy and safe school climate plan.

The state also has a website listing all of the bullying complaint rules we mentioned here .

