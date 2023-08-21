Major gas leak reported in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A major gas leak has crews shutting down an intersection in Hartford

The leak was reported at Main and Pearl streets on Monday morning.

Hartford police said the area was shut down from Asylum Street to Gold Street.

High pressure gas could be seen shooting from a line on a sidewalk.

Evacuations were also said to be underway on Main Street.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene found that Travelers and the Gold building were evacuated.

