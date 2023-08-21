Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man arrested after assaulting family members and 2 police officers

Justin Zdanis, 40, of Moosup, Connecticut.
Justin Zdanis, 40, of Moosup, Connecticut.(Plainfield Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for assaulting family members and 2 police officers.

40-year-old Justin Zdanis, of Moosup, was seen by officers on Lake Street in a struggle with a family member.

The struggle took place at around 7:13 P.M. on August 12.

Officers arrested Zdanis and put him into handcuffs, but he became combative as they placed him in a cruiser.

Zdanis kicked an officer in the groin, and another officer in the face, according to police.

Police were able to subdue Zdanis and charged him with disorderly conduct, threatening 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree, interfering with an officer, and two counts of assault on an officer.

He was released on a $25,000.00 bond.

Upon being released, Zdanis was transported to Day Kimball Hospital for treatment.

He also became uncooperative and combative with ambulance staff, escaped the ambulance, and fled on foot into the woods in the area of Ward Avenue and Squaw Rock Road.

Officers were able to locate him, and he was transported to Day Kimball.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
10-year-old in critical condition
10-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from car with 7 other children inside
FORECAST: Briefly humid and then comfy again
Technical Discussion: Briefly humid and then comfy again
Missing Children Alert ILANA SANCHEZ-MARTINEZ Age: 4 DOB: 08/19/2018
RESOLVED: Silver alert issued for four-year-old missing since June

Latest News

FORECAST: Briefly humid and then comfy again
Technical Discussion: Briefly humid and then comfy again
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Police investigate shooting on Shelton Ave
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
What you need to know about tax free week
It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut! Here is what you need to know