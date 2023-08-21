Man arrested after assaulting family members and 2 police officers

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for assaulting family members and 2 police officers.

40-year-old Justin Zdanis, of Moosup, was seen by officers on Lake Street in a struggle with a family member.

The struggle took place at around 7:13 P.M. on August 12.

Officers arrested Zdanis and put him into handcuffs, but he became combative as they placed him in a cruiser.

Zdanis kicked an officer in the groin, and another officer in the face, according to police.

Police were able to subdue Zdanis and charged him with disorderly conduct, threatening 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree, interfering with an officer, and two counts of assault on an officer.

He was released on a $25,000.00 bond.

Upon being released, Zdanis was transported to Day Kimball Hospital for treatment.

He also became uncooperative and combative with ambulance staff, escaped the ambulance, and fled on foot into the woods in the area of Ward Avenue and Squaw Rock Road.

Officers were able to locate him, and he was transported to Day Kimball.

