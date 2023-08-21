Massive amount of dirt bikes, ATVs, ride through West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police made two arrests after a massive amount of dirt bikes and ATVs came through the city.

“It was frightening. It was intimidating,” said Paige Weinstein, an eyewitness.

Police say they came through West Haven via Woodwart Road at around 5:45 p.m.

As police were responding to the area, they got another call reporting a dirt bike collision on Morgan Lane with 2 bikes down.

“First, a couple of motorcycles go by, and then by the time they had all converged down the street, we had motorcycles and ATVs and trucks and cars, people hanging out of the cars, and there probably was about 500 of them,” Weinstein said.

Police identified the two men as Hector Vasquesz and Brian Dejesus-Melendez.

Officers went to take the two men into custody when Dejesus-Melendez started manipulating a small crossbody bag, according to police.

Officers located a 9mm Ruger in the bag which was chambered and contained a full magazine.

One officer suffered an injury to his shoulder due to the struggle, and was transported to an area hospital.

“Both parties were charged with numerous motor vehicle and criminal charges for this incident,” police said.

An eyewitness to the massive crowd, Kim-Marie Mullin, shared video with Channel 3.

