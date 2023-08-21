UConn Sports
Multiple cars stolen from Waterbury dealership

Car thieves have been hitting car dealerships all around Connecticut.
By Audrey Russo and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Car thieves have been hitting car dealerships all around Connecticut.

On Sunday, four cars were stolen from Blasius Chevrolet in Waterbury.

Police say this is the second theft they’ve had this summer, saying two vehicles were stolen but later recovered back in June.

This time four cars were stolen, three owned by customers and one owned by the dealership, according to reps with Blasius Chevrolet.

Three were found in Waterbury and the fourth, found using On-Star, was in Derby. It took less than 36 hours to find all four cars.

Residents who live near the dealership have been on high alert.

Jeannette Matos has lived near Scott Road for 30 years, but says she’s been extra vigilant the last three months.

“Everyone around my neighborhood is watching their cars,” said Matos. “Cops can do so much but it’s the people in the neighborhood that need to do something.”

A need for vigilance is skyrocketing this year. Back in February a dealership in Mansfield was hit by car thieves, and at the start of August Hyundais at a dealership in Hartford were also stolen.

Waterbury police say they are looking for suspects in both Blasius thefts. While there is no fencing at the dealership, security cameras can be seen around the dealership’s lot.

“It’s been hit before and it’s not going to be the last time because it’s a target. These are targets for thieves,” said Matos.

