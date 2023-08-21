UConn Sports
Not enough dorm space at Quinnipiac for incoming freshmen

Not enough dorm space for Quinnipiac students
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – There is not enough room at Quinnipiac dorms for all the incoming freshmen.

Some students are being moved into study lounges.

There are privacy and space concerns.

Students are accusing the school of over-enrolling.

Forty-five students will be moving in later this week into the study lounges.

Some of the lounges will have four, six, even eight students in them.

The school is trying to fix this and get more students into the regular dorms.

School officials said this is because Quinnipiac had a banner year.

The men’s hockey team won the national championship in the spring. There is a new rec center on campus.

But students and parents are a little concerned and believed the school over-enrolled.

Tuition isn’t cheap, and the students don’t want to have seven roommates in a study lounge.

Eyewitness News spoke to a student from Italy who just moved in Monday.

The school put him in a lounge before fixing his situation.

“Coming from Europe and staying in a room with six other people,” said Edoardo Bassani, a freshman. “Could be difficult to share a space in a new country with a lot of people. It could get tricky sometimes.”

“Eight people in a row and they can see everything you’re doing. You don’t get any privacy. And they’re bunk beds,” said Andrew Reynolds, a sophomore.

The school believes that more rooms in dorms will open up over the next week or so and more students will leave the lounges.

