Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigation underway in New Haven

Evidence markers were seen in the street on Winchester Avenue.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police launched an investigation after an incident occurred early on Monday morning.

Evidence markers were seen in the street on Winchester Avenue, where yellow police tape closed public access to the roadway.

Winchester Avenue was closed at Lilac Street for several hours but has since reopened.

Channel 3 contacted the New Haven Police Department, but no information or details have been released about the incident.

As soon as more information is available, an update will be provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
What you need to know about tax free week
It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut! Here is what you need to know
Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
28-year-old Matthew McGovern of Shelton.
Man arrested for masturbating in public on walking trail in Shelton

Latest News

The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Briefly humid and then comfy again
Evidence markers were seen in the street on Winchester Avenue.
Police investigation underway in New Haven
Massive amount of dirt bikes, ATVs, ride through West Haven
Massive amount of dirt bikes, ATVs, ride through West Haven
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven