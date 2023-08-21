Summer Escapes
State holds forum as health insurers request rate hikes

The Connecticut Insurance Department will hold an informational meeting on proposed health insurance rate hikes.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Monday morning, the Connecticut Insurance Department is holding an informational meeting ahead of proposed health insurance rate hikes.

Anthem, Cigna, and ConnectiCare asked to raise rates by more than 12% percent on individual plans, and nearly 15% on small group plans.

They say they need to raise rates to keep up with the trends of rising prescription drugs and increased demand for medical services.

In a letter penned this past last week, Attorney General William Tong called the proposed double-digit rate increases ‘unjustified’ and ‘excessive’, adding that insurers have failed to meet the burden of proof needed to justify the proposed hikes; therefore their requests must be rejected.

The meeting takes place later this morning at 8:30 a.m. outside the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

