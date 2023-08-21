State holds forum as health insurers request rate hikes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Monday morning, the Connecticut Insurance Department is holding an informational meeting ahead of proposed health insurance rate hikes.

Anthem, Cigna, and ConnectiCare asked to raise rates by more than 12% percent on individual plans, and nearly 15% on small group plans.

They say they need to raise rates to keep up with the trends of rising prescription drugs and increased demand for medical services.

In a letter penned this past last week, Attorney General William Tong called the proposed double-digit rate increases ‘unjustified’ and ‘excessive’, adding that insurers have failed to meet the burden of proof needed to justify the proposed hikes; therefore their requests must be rejected.

The meeting takes place later this morning at 8:30 a.m. outside the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

