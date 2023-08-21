Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Wanted man found hiding in New Hartford woods

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man described by state police as a fugitive was found hiding in the woods in New Hartford over the weekend.

Santo Consolini, 48, of Winsted, was arrested on Aug. 19 when a patrol officer in the Main Street area of New Hartford saw a driver head behind a commercial building around 10:15 p.m.

Santo Consolini was wanted on outstanding warrants and found hiding in the woods in New...
Santo Consolini was wanted on outstanding warrants and found hiding in the woods in New Hartford on Aug. 19, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

The officer noted that the business was closed and made contact with the driver.

The officer said the driver was unable to provide a valid reason for driving behind the business after hours.

“During the course of the on-scene investigation, information was developed indicating that the operator was in the area attempting to make contact with an individual known to have several outstanding arrest warrants,” state police said in a news release.

Troopers and K9 Gordon arrived on the scene to search the area for the wanted man, whom they later identified as Consolini.

K9 Gordon helped tracked down a wanted man who hid in the woods in New Hartford on Aug. 19,...
K9 Gordon helped tracked down a wanted man who hid in the woods in New Hartford on Aug. 19, state police said.(Connecticut State Police)

They found Consolini in a heavily wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident.

Consolini was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree failure to appear.

He was held on a $852,000 and given a court date of Monday in Torrington Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Man dies, woman in critical condition following domestic dispute in New Haven
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
What you need to know about tax free week
It’s officially tax-free week in Connecticut! Here is what you need to know
Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
28-year-old Matthew McGovern of Shelton.
Man arrested for masturbating in public on walking trail in Shelton

Latest News

WalletHub released its list of 2023's Best & Worst States for Women's Equality.
CT is middle of the road when it comes to women’s equality, report says
Your Aug. 21 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Monday morning update
Monday temperature trend - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Briefly humid and then comfy again
I-Team
I-TEAM: What’s considered bullying in Connecticut?