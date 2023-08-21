Wanted man found hiding in New Hartford woods

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man described by state police as a fugitive was found hiding in the woods in New Hartford over the weekend.

Santo Consolini, 48, of Winsted, was arrested on Aug. 19 when a patrol officer in the Main Street area of New Hartford saw a driver head behind a commercial building around 10:15 p.m.

Santo Consolini was wanted on outstanding warrants and found hiding in the woods in New Hartford on Aug. 19, according to state police. (Connecticut State Police)

The officer noted that the business was closed and made contact with the driver.

The officer said the driver was unable to provide a valid reason for driving behind the business after hours.

“During the course of the on-scene investigation, information was developed indicating that the operator was in the area attempting to make contact with an individual known to have several outstanding arrest warrants,” state police said in a news release.

Troopers and K9 Gordon arrived on the scene to search the area for the wanted man, whom they later identified as Consolini.

K9 Gordon helped tracked down a wanted man who hid in the woods in New Hartford on Aug. 19, state police said. (Connecticut State Police)

They found Consolini in a heavily wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident.

Consolini was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree failure to appear.

He was held on a $852,000 and given a court date of Monday in Torrington Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.