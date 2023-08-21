Summer Escapes
Woman dies from rear-ending tractor trailer on I-95 in Westport

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that happened on Interstate 95 in Westport early Monday morning.

State police identified the woman as 44-year-old Julia Delva Clarke of Fairfield.

The crash happened on I-95 north just south of exit 18 around 12:30 a.m.

Troopers said it involved a tractor trailer and a Porsche Macan.

They said the tractor trailer was stopped in the right lane due to heavy traffic.

Clarke, who was in the Porsche, rear-ended the tractor trailer.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

State police said the investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information was asked to contact them.

