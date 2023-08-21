Wrong-way driving report on I-95 leads to DUI arrest

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is facing charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 Sunday night, according to police.

Around 10:29 p.m., state police got a report of someone driving southbound in the northbound lanes on I-95 in Milford near Exit 39.

Troopers saw a silver Subaru Forester going the wrong way and conducted a traffic stop near Exit 37.

The wrong-way driver hit another car before being pulled over, police said. No injuries were reported.

State police identified the driver as 34-year-old Kelsey McManus of Norwalk.

McManus showed signs of impairment, police said. She failed a field sobriety test.

McManus was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs and/ or alcohol, reckless driving, driving wrong was on a divided highway, reckless endangerment first-degree, and interfering with officer/ resisting.

She was released on a $2,500 bond and is due in Milford court on September 21.

