HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police and fire crews were called to a car fire in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

The scene was on Pine Rock Avenue.

A Channel 3 crew recorded video of the burnt car on a flatbed truck around 6 a.m.

It’s not clear what led up to the fire.

There was also no word on any injuries.

Eyewitness News reached out to Hamden police for details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.