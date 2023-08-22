UConn Sports
Police: Child struck, killed by car in a Danbury parking lot

Danbury police.
Danbury police.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – A young child was struck and killed by a car in Danbury Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said it happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Shelter Rock Road.

A child was struck by a car in the parking lot, police said.

“The child was taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries,” Danbury police said.

Police believe the incident was accidental.

The department said the names of those involved will not be released out of respect for the family.

“The Danbury Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family of the young child,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

