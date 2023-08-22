UConn Sports
Correction officers stabbed at Newtown facility

Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown
Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown(CT Department of Correction)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two officers were stabbed at a correctional facility in Newtown on Tuesday.

The Department of Correction reported that the incident happened at the Garner Correctional Institute in Newtown.

One of the officers’ injuries were unclear.

The other was said to have received a neck injury and was released from a hospital. That officer will recover at home, the department confirmed.

No other details were released.

