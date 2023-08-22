UConn Sports
CT's first LGBTQ+ school hopes to open soon
By Stephanie Simoni
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - It would be the first of its kind in New England.

Ansonia’s Proud Academy is slated to be the first LGBTQ+ school where everyone is welcomed.

They have the building and the teachers; they just need enough students to open.

“Growing up I was always the stereotypical weird kid,” said 13-year-old Jules Salomonsson, of Guilford.

Sitting in a Boys and Girls Club in Ansonia, Jules sketches.

“It kind of just distracts me in a way,” said Jules.

Distraction is a welcomed friend for Jules. So are their parents.

“Over the years, she’s just been so supportive of me and this is going to sound really dark, but without her and my dad I probably wouldn’t even be alive today,” Jules said.

“Jules is such an incredibly interesting, funny, creative child and their being trans is just part of that,” said Rebecca Salomonsson, Jules’ mother.

“I went on a walk with her, I was really scared but I knew she supported gay people but I was also really scared I just went mom I don’t really think I’m a girl,” Jules said.

“I was really happy that Jules could confide in me that way and trust me enough to tell me,” said Rebecca.

Jules is hoping to be a part of the first class at Proud Academy. It would be the first LGBTQ+ school in Connecticut and New England.

“We know that we are more than a school, we are a movement,” said Patty Nicolari, founder of Proud Academy.

It’s the brainchild of Patty Nicolari, who spent many years as an educator and was not immune to bullying.

“Back in the 80s, I was harassed verbally by students who were suspecting that I was gay and they scratched LEZ on my car and would shout we have a D&*%e for a teacher, and leave notes on my desk and I was just very uncomfortable,” Patty said.

Nearly 40 years later, the stats are startling.

According to the Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network almost half of LGBTQ+ students (46%) in Connecticut experienced at least one form of discrimination at school.

Nationwide, these students were nearly three times as likely to have missed school.

“You have to come to school knowing I’m going to be safe today,” said Patty. “And therefore it’s easier to learn when I know I’m being respected and appreciated by my teacher.”

They are so close to launching for 7th and 8th graders.

They have a 32,000 square foot building in Ansonia.

Curriculum is set and teachers are on board.

But they hit a roadblock. They need 20 paying students to get it all up and running.

While the need is there, not everyone can afford it.

“Even though we dropped the tuition in half to $20,000, it’s a lot for some families to afford,” said Patty. “Someone said to me, Patty, this is a little roadblock, you were built for roadblocks.”

The Salomonssons just moved to Connecticut from Colorado.

Jules will start the new year in Guilford and will continue sketching with the hope that Proud Academy will open soon.

“It’s actually going to save children’s lives,” said Jules.

“We need this school. Connecticut needs it. United States needs schools like this,” Rebecca said.

