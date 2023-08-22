GREAT KIDS: Student graduates early to attend volunteer trip

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A 2023 graduate who loves to give back was himself bestowed a huge gift, courtesy of conflicting dates.

Ethan Bufford-Cournoyer, 18, has been a volunteer since he was 14 years old.

This summer, he was a camp counselor for kids with special needs in Middlefield.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to give up a lot of your time to be able to help people,” said Ethan.

It made sense to him to apply as an ambassador to Global Youth Leadership Summit in Germany.

It was essentially the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Bufford-Cournoyer found out he was selected to go while on the school bus.

“When I found out I was actually on a bus to a track meet and I didn’t believe the email when I saw it at first,” said Ethan.

As it turns out, the day he was set to leave for Germany was the same day of Coginchaug High School’s graduation ceremony.

Ethan was disappointed at first not attending high school graduation.

“It was like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ethan. Friends and family along with school staff brought graduation to Ethan.

The day before he left, his senior class had graduation practice but for Ethan it was the real thing.

In his cap and gown, he received his high school diploma in front of a crowd.

“Just surprised, and thankful and a little bit overwhelmed. it was very special,” said Ethan. “There’s a lot more people their friends and family that I didn’t know were going to be there.”

He left for Germany that next day but not before this special ride courtesy of the Middlesex Fire Department.

Ethan then spent a week in Germany working as an ambassador doing what he enjoys which is helping others.

Ethan’s Unified Sports teacher Rob Bajoros could not have been prouder.

“I mean he’s a born leader. He doesn’t even know where it came from, he just is,” said Bajoros. “He has the kindest heart and always does the right thing.”

For Ethan, it’s all he knows. As he heads to college in a few weeks he says that he wants to volunteer more.

“I kind of feel like I owe it to a lot people to give back,” said Ethan.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.