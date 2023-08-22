Group proposes armed patrols in Hartford to help curb violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford recorded its 28th murder of the year last week.

While many agree something needs to be done, not everyone agrees on the solution.

One plan involves people with legal guns patrolling neighborhoods.

This is an idea the group the Self Defense Brigade has proposed.

There would be armed patrols in the daytime and nighttime.

But the idea is quite controversial.

“We think it is necessary and it is a good plan,” said Cornell Lewis.

Lewis is an activist with the Self-Defense Brigade.

Following an uptick in crime in the capital city, Lewis said his group was contacted and he thinks in response to the violence, more residents should be defending themselves legally.

“We’re asking people to legally go get their license for their gun permit and to get a gun and to train and become armed,” Lewis said. “We’re asking that legal armed patrols go throughout the neighborhood, making it plain to friend and foe alike that this kind of carnage cannot continue any longer.”

Lewis said his group plans on helping train people for the armed patrols.

But this idea is getting mixed reaction.

The group Mothers United Against Violence said they condone this.

The Hartford Police Department said: “Anyone that has a valid CT pistol permit can enjoy the same second amendment privileges that the law entitles everybody to.”

Eyewitness News also reached out to the mayor’s office and in response were told: “Our first priority right now is to get the people responsible for the most recent shootings off of our streets, and we are working with law enforcement partners at every level, from the FBI, ATF, and DEA to state police and regional partners.”

The Self Defense Brigade said they plan on holding a rally at the beginning of September and then having armed patrols shortly afterwards.

