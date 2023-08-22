UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
The shutoff will be affecting multiple buildings on Pearl Street.
Main Street area of Hartford reopens following gas leak
Woman dies from rear-ending tractor trailer on I-95 in Westport
Kelsey McManus.
Wrong-way driving report on I-95 leads to DUI arrest
temperature trend for Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Comfy air returns for a couple days!

Latest News

FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US
Jeffrey Domeracki and Alexis Nagy are accused of breaking into Milford Animal Control and...
Suspected kitten thieves arrested in Milford
Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they...
Inside Fulton County Jail, where Trump and co-defendants will surrender