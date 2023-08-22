Hartford Marathon Foundation’s RiMaConn Relay kicks off this weekend

(WFSB) - Hartford Marathon Foundation’s RiMaConn Relay starts this weekend.

There are some extra special teams racing.

Runners are here at Bear’s BBQ in Hartford, grabbing their last-minute necessities for the 4th annual RiMaConn Relay.

It’s a whopping 95 miles, running through 20 towns throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Teams of three or six people will be racing, handing off every couple miles, running along and drawing attention to the East Coast Greenway.

“I think the big thing about this race is that it’s not really a race in a lot of sense, like a 5K or a half marathon. It’s a journey, it’s an adventure, it’s a team activity which we really love,” said Josh Miller, President of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

There are a bunch of teams signed up.

One in particular is all women, named Team Scrambled Legs.

Most of them work at Hartford HealthCare. They started a running club back in January to empower and encourage people to run.

They now have over 400 members of Hartford HealthCare.

“It’s not even about running, it’s just moving your bodies. We really want people to feel healthy and take care of themselves. We all work in really high difficult industries, healthcare you know, and just want to make sure people are moving and being well,” said Paulette Schwartz, Team Captain of Scrambled Legs.

RiMaConn kicks off at 4 a.m. Saturday morning in Rhode Island and finishes up in Hartford at the Riverfront Plaza.

