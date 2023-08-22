UConn Sports
WATCH LIVE: New Haven leaders to speak out about ‘fear spreading’ flyers

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - City leaders in New Haven planned to speak out about flyers they said have been spreading fear.

Mayor Justin Elicker and other city leaders, including both the Yale and New Haven police chiefs, scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Watch it live below:

They plan to denounce negative flyers that surfaced in the city from the “Yale Police Benevolent Association.”

City leaders called the flyers “inaccurate and irresponsible.”

