WATCH LIVE: New Haven leaders to speak out about ‘fear spreading’ flyers

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - City leaders in New Haven planned to speak out about flyers they said have been spreading fear.

Mayor Justin Elicker and other city leaders, including both the Yale and New Haven police chiefs, scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Watch it live below:

They plan to denounce negative flyers that surfaced in the city from the “Yale Police Benevolent Association.”

City leaders called the flyers “inaccurate and irresponsible.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.