Report ranks Connecticut real estate markets among the worst in the country

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A survey ranking the U.S.’s real estate markets put those in Connecticut among the worst.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its report on 2023′s Best Real Estate Markets.

Researchers said they looked at 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic growth.

The data sets included median home price appreciation to job growth.

Hartford ranked 293rd overall, with a real estate market rank of 289 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 297.

Bridgeport was 288th with a real estate market rank of 287 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 289.

Waterbury was 282nd with a real estate market rank of 279 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 260.

New Haven was 281st with a real estate market rank of 280 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 246.

Stamford was 240th with a real estate market rank of 238 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 220.

Baltimore, New Orleans and Shreveport, LA were the bottom three worst markets.

The best markets were in McKinney, TX, Frisco, TX, and Nashville, TN.

Read Wallethub’s complete report on its website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.