State considers proposal for all new vehicles to be electric by 2035

Electric vehicle charging (file).(WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Connecticut leaders are pushing for all new cars to be electric by 2035.

Tuesday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection held a public hearing to hear Connecticut residents’ thoughts on the new proposal to adopt the California Low Emission Vehicle and Advanced Clean Air Regulation.

The proposal was made by Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration last month.

There were a lot of mixed reviews on banning the sales of gas-powered cars in 12 years.

Some people during the public hearing called it doable. Others said it seemed impossible and unfair to Connecticut residents.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of an electric car is $53,000.

The median income in Connecticut is $40,000.

Some people argued that it’s a nearly impossible swing for many living in the state.

During the hearing, many people argued that they’re already paying massive electric bills to power their homes, and can’t consider another cost that involved an electric charging station.

An automaker spoke in favor of the regulations.

Beau Whitman said electric vehicles would quote “cement the state’s role as leader in addressing climate change.”

Another speaker, Donald Dube, said he is a retired nuclear engineer. He said a hybrid/electric vehicle could be a compromise. He called on lawmakers to scrap the regulation or have the proposal go through the legislative process.

A second hearing for medium and heavy-duty trucks was set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch it here.

Those looking to provide comments must register here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

