Students in Glastonbury get ready for the first day of school

Students in Glastonbury prepare for the first day of school
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - In Glastonbury, some kids have their first day of school Wednesday.

They’ll make new friends and meet new teachers.

The parents and students are energized, but there’s always a focus on staffing around the state.

When Charlotte Reid starts junior year Wednesday, she’ll be driving herself to Glastonbury High.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing my friends and being able to drive to school. Yeah I’m pretty excited,” Reid said.

Gabby and Beckett Devanney are a few years away from that. They’ll be back at school too.

“I’m super excited,” said Gabby Devanney, sixth grader.

“I’m going to meet new friends,” said Beckett Devanney, second grader.

Middle and high schoolers have their first day Wednesday. The rest begin Thursday.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day pretty much all summer,” said Dr. Bobby Skarvelas, Smith Middle School Principal.

It will be Skarvelas’ first year as principal at Smith.

He will focus on the district’s core values: Be Kind. Be Curious. Be Well.

“We feel more like a family as opposed to something else,” Skarvelas said.

Districts all over the state are still filling staff openings, from teachers to bus drivers, and nurses to paraprofessionals.

“There are more than 1,000 bus driver openings. Last year we landed with almost 1,500 paraprofessional openings. I think we have to take stock into what does it mean to work in a school system. And that we shouldn’t expect people to work in school systems that need to be on food stamps,” said Kate Dias, President of the Connecticut Education Association.

Dias is concerned over the number of teacher openings.

She expects some to resign or change jobs over the next couple of weeks due to pay or work environment.

“Last year we started with 1,200 openings and ended with 1,300 openings. I’m worried we haven’t made enough gains,” Dias said.

“We’re always looking for the best and brightest,” said Skarvelas.

It’s hard to gauge right now how many current teacher openings there are around the state, but Dias said we’ll know by the end of the September.

