Suspected kitten thieves arrested in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were arrested for breaking into Milford Animal Control and stealing a kitten.

Jeffrey Domeracki, 36, and Alexis Nagy, 29, were charged in connection with the incident.

According to Milford police, they responded to a tripped burglar alarm on Aug. 19.

When they arrived to animal control, they saw a window on the back door had been smashed with a hole near the doorknob. The door had been unlocked.

There was also fresh blood on the ground near the shattered glass, police observed.

An animal control officer arrived on scene and found that a kitten was missing from a kennel.

After an investigation, police said they determined that Domeracki and Nagy were responsible for the burglary.

They were located a short time later outside Domeracki’s home.

The kitten was found and returned to the animal shelter.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Domeracki was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree possession of burglary tools.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Nagy was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.