Tolland school district drafting new guidelines for LGBTQIA+ community

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Students in Tolland will head back to class this year with new guidelines in place for those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Resources will be available for students.

Remi DuPuis said they graduated from Tolland High School last year.

“There was a lot of, not willful ignorance, but certainly ignorance,” DuPuis said.

Dupuis is a transgender, non-binary person who uses they/them pronouns.

They came out age 13.

“I was the only trans person I knew when I came out,” DuPuis said.

The school district has been making changes to give students like DuPuis more resources.

“To make sure that the rights and considerations of students are being adhered to,” explained Superintendent Walter Willett.

New guidelines were in the process of being drafted to make sure staff respect trans students.

Updates were considered when it came to things like using a preferred name or pronoun, using gender-neutral restrooms and locker rooms, and even changing student records.

“Having everything written down, having procedures and rules for how staff and administration can treat trans and non-binary students, it just means the world,” DuPuis said.

DuPuis was the president of the Gender Sexualities Alliance Club their senior year.

The club had about ten students.

It’s unclear how many have joined since.

“It’s difficult to put an exact number on that because I don’t think all students who are feeling that are comfortable expressing it, which is really what this is all about,” Willett said.

This summer, parents were able to give feedback on the guideline drafts.

They’re being reviewed by the school district’s lawyer.

Tolland students go back to school on Aug. 31.

School officials said the guidelines should be completed by then.

