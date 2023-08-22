UConn Sports
Volunteers, nonprofits distribute much-needed food to students, families in New Haven

Volunteers packed groceries for students and their families in New Haven.
Volunteers packed groceries for students and their families in New Haven.(WFSB)
By Matt McFarland
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Volunteers lent a hand to make sure children didn’t go hungry in the New Haven area.

Tuesday morning, the United Way of Greater New Haven and more than 100 volunteers teamed up with several nonprofits to package and distribute 1,200 bags filled with groceries for New Haven Public Schools students and their families.

The grocery bags, designed to supplement a family for a week, focused on breakfast and lunch items such as cereal, and sandwich ingredients like peanut butter and jelly, along with fruits and vegetables.

“During August, there is a gap between the end of summer meals program and the beginning of school, and for a lot of families who rely a lot on free and reduced cost meals, that means their food budget is stretched even more,” said Caitlin Dalton, United Way of Greater New Haven.

“You know that your work will benefit other people,” added Anne Andrews, a volunteer.

After bagging up the groceries, local nonprofits helped distribute them in the Fair Haven, Hill, Newhallville and West Hills neighborhoods.

