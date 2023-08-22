UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Water main break causes damage, closes roadway

Tunnel Road was damaged by a water main break on Tuesday morning.
Tunnel Road was damaged by a water main break on Tuesday morning.(Town of Vernon, CT)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - A water main break closed created headaches for Vernon residents on Tuesday morning.

The Vernon Fire Department closed Tunnel Road between Risley Road and Willow Stream Drive while crews investigated.

UPDATE There is a water main break at Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive. Tunnel Road is not passable. Please avoid the...

Posted by Town of Vernon, Connecticut on Monday, August 21, 2023

Residents can still access their neighborhood, officials say.

Connecticut Water has responded to assess and make repairs.

Officials say it is not yet known when repairs will be complete.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
The shutoff will be affecting multiple buildings on Pearl Street.
Main Street area of Hartford reopens following gas leak
Woman dies from rear-ending tractor trailer on I-95 in Westport
Kelsey McManus.
Wrong-way driving report on I-95 leads to DUI arrest
Massive amount of dirt bikes, ATVs, ride through West Haven
Massive amount of dirt bikes, ATVs, ride through West Haven

Latest News

4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
10-year-old in critical condition
Wolcott crash that hospitalized 10-year-old under investigation
The following is written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Comfy air returns for a couple days!
Cases of a rare tick disease have been confirmed in Connecticut.
4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT