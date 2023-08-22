Water main break causes damage, closes roadway

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - A water main break closed created headaches for Vernon residents on Tuesday morning.

The Vernon Fire Department closed Tunnel Road between Risley Road and Willow Stream Drive while crews investigated.

UPDATE There is a water main break at Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive. Tunnel Road is not passable. Please avoid the... Posted by Town of Vernon, Connecticut on Monday, August 21, 2023

Residents can still access their neighborhood, officials say.

Connecticut Water has responded to assess and make repairs.

Officials say it is not yet known when repairs will be complete.

