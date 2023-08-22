UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Youth mental health center opens in Waterbury

Youth mental health crisis center opens in Waterbury
By Audrey Russo
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Children in western Connecticut will have a place to go day or night if they need help with a mental health crisis.

Waterbury city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting for Wellmore Behavioral Health’s Urgent Crisis Center.

It’s one of four of its kind in the state.

All a parent wants to do is help their hurting child.

Physical pain can be helped at an emergency room but for years, a mental health crisis was treated the same way as a broken bone.

Parents like this mother of three were forced to use sirens and flashing lights for a child suffering emotionally.

“My children all experienced complex trauma,” the mother said. “Because that was all we had.”

Fulfilling part of a 2022 bill signed by the governor, Waterbury celebrated the newest option for kids in need of emergency mental health care.

The Wellmore Behavioral Health Urgent Crisis Center is a walk-in facility, no appointments are needed.

There are no beds, because the CEO said the goal is to connect children with services within 24 hours.

Right away you’ll notice a difference from the hustle and bustle of an overburdened emergency room.

“The lights, the color of the room, the furniture, all meant to be more home-like,” said Gary Steck, Wellmore Behavioral Health CEO. “So that they can know this is a loving and caring environment.”

The center technically began operations on June 12, but in the next month or so it’s going to be open 24/7.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see this level of care,” said the parent.

The clinic on East Main is one of four urgent crisis centers in the state. The other three are in Hartford, New Haven and New London.

Their services extend to all the surrounding communities, fighting mental health crises with a new, child specific approach to care.

“No children should be left out in the cold wondering if there was ever going to be a time that they felt ok again,” the parent said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
The shutoff will be affecting multiple buildings on Pearl Street.
Main Street area of Hartford reopens following gas leak
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said we'll have sunshine and low humidity on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Beautiful tomorrow with showers by Thursday evening
Kelsey McManus.
Wrong-way driving report on I-95 leads to DUI arrest
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Students in Glastonbury prepare for the first day of school
Students in Glastonbury get ready for the first day of school
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said we'll have sunshine and low humidity on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Beautiful tomorrow with showers by Thursday evening
Danbury police.
Police: Child struck, killed by car in a Danbury parking lot
Students in Glastonbury prepare for the first day of school
Students in Glastonbury prepare for the first day of school