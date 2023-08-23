Car crash involving pedestrian under investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near 1605 Whalley Avenue around 10:57 a.m.

The crash happened at the intersection with the Route 15 northbound off-ramp, police said.

According to the driver, she was driving north on Whalley Ave. when she approached the three-way intersection.

She told police she started driving when she got a green traffic light. A pedestrian crossed in front of her vehicle at the same time resulting in the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is currently in critical condition according to police.

The driver is cooperating with officers and remained on scene after the crash.

New Haven’s Crash Reconstruction Team is working to determine how the crash happened. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police.

